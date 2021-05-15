May 15, 2021

Customers in the fish market panic, Uttar Pradesh – Madhya Pradesh is not interested in eating fish, but why?

admin


Buyers are very careful now in Kolkata fish market They do not want to buy fish from Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh And due to this situation, the fish traders of Kolkata are not buying this fish either In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, hundreds of bodies have floated in the last few days Which is largely believed to be affected by corona The bodies of the victims were also found floating in the rivers of Madhya Pradesh That is why the fish lovers of Bengal do not want to eat the fish of these rivers





