Liquor stores closed for 15 days across the state, discounts on sweets, long lines after receiving the news

Liquor stores closed for 15 days across the state, discounts on sweets, long lines after receiving the news1 min read
From Tala to Taliganj, from Shyambazar to Shyamnagar, the crowd overflowed in front of the liquor store.
Practically lockdown. And in that lockdown, even though some things are discounted, the wine service is being stopped. No liquor store will be open in the state for 15 consecutive days from tomorrow till May 30. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay made it clear that all liquor shops in the state would be closed for 15 days. Crowds in liquor stores across the state have been on the rise since the guidelines were issued.
This picture is being captured everywhere from north to south. Distance rules are practically being learned.
Note that restaurants have also been closed in the state. But with e-commerce-homedelivery going on, the push for business will take a little less. But in the case of liquor shops, no such possibility was known. On the contrary, Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee has announced to close the shops separately.
Last time, various services were closed in the lockdown, but the liquor store was open. But it has repeatedly violated social distance rules. This time the government does not want to take any risk.
Although the liquor store is closed, the state has decided to keep the sweet shop open from 10 am to 5 pm. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the need for milk and dairy products.