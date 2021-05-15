Liquor stores closed for 15 days across the state, discounts on sweets, long lines after receiving the news

Practically lockdown. And in that lockdown, even though some things are discounted, the wine service is being stopped. No liquor store will be open in the state for 15 consecutive days from tomorrow till May 30. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay made it clear that all liquor shops in the state would be closed for 15 days. Crowds in liquor stores across the state have been on the rise since the guidelines were issued.