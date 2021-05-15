Secondary and higher secondary examinations postponed for the time being, timely decision

#Kolkata: Secondary and higher secondary examinations are not being held in June, said Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. It was supposed to be secondary in the first week of June and high school in the third week. Virtually lockdown situation across the state. The examination is being postponed for the time being as the required time for conducting the examination is not available. The Chief Secretary is assuring that the date of the examination will be announced later by issuing a notification.

On the same day, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, “The Education Minister has talked about secondary and higher secondary. There will be no examination in June. The education department will talk to the concerned department and then make a time frame. Then make a notification.”

It is believed that the education department will not be able to take the test until the lockdown situation returns to normal. Because if public transport is closed, it is not possible for anyone, be it a student or an official, to travel during the exam. And the state has said in the past that it does not want to take the test online under any circumstances.

Bratya Basu will take charge of the Ministry of Education next Monday. According to sources, he will also hold an emergency meeting with the council and parliament on this day. The decision will be made there, but how it will be. It is learned that no decision has been taken yet on whether all the students will be given average marks by canceling the exams, as was the case in the case of 2020 Higher Secondary.

