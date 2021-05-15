Stricter restrictions in the state from Sunday! Closed office-transport, key open key closed

Stricter restrictions in the state from Sunday! Closed office-transport, key open key closed1 min read
The state imposed stricter restrictions. This time the period of restriction is one sided period i.e. 15 days. The new restrictions will be issued in the state from 6 am tomorrow to May 30. Find out in the picture what is open and what is closed in the state.
Local train, metro, inter-state bus services will be closed.
Shopping malls, gyms and swimming pools will be closed for the next two weeks.
All government and private offices will be closed for the next 15 days.
The market will be open for the next 15 days only from 7 to 10 in the morning.
Marriage cannot have more than 50 people.
It is not possible to go out from 9 pm to 5 am without an urgent reason. If the law is violated, action may be taken in accordance with the Disaster Management Act.
E-commerce and home delivery will continue.
Cultural, political, religious ceremonies are closed.