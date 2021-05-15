Sweet shop open from 10am to 5pm, home delivery and e-commerce will continue – News18 English

Sweet shop open from 10am to 5pm, home delivery and e-commerce will continue – News18 English1 min read
Hotels and restaurants will remain closed as before. However, home delivery of food and products will continue.
Bangla Editor | News18 Bangla | May 15, 2021, 1:06 PM IST
The state has announced stricter rules against corona. This rule will continue in the state for the next two weeks. Representational Image
Recreation area closed, shopping, restaurant, swimming pool, beauty parlor closed. Retail shops, vegetable-fruit-grocery-milk and meat shops will be open from 8 am to 10 am. The sweet shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
