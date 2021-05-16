Covid Vaccine 2nd dose: Second dose without online booking! Fancy initiative Calcutta Municipality

#Kolkata: Kolkata Municipality has taken a fancy initiative on the second dose of Corona Ticker Eid without any hassle to the citizens. A helpline number has been launched by the municipality. Vaccination can be done only by contacting that helpline number and fulfilling some conditions. The helpline number launched by the municipality for this advance appointment is 83359999000. The city authorities claim that there is no need to stand in line when booking slots through this method.

But how to book the slot in advance, the municipality has stated seven conditions. First you have to do WhatsApp by typing Hi on 83359999000. Then you have to tell when the recipient first took the vaccine on that date. Then you have to give the identity card. From that chatbot then some options of vaccination center will be given. You have to choose the desired vaccination center according to the convenience. Then the slot will be booked. The recipient will receive a date and time.

The next task is to go to the vaccination center at the appointed time on the scheduled day and show that WhatsApp message. And getting vaccinated without getting in trouble on the line.

In the last 24 hours, 24,146 people have been infected with corona, the health department said. The death toll is at least 146. The North Twenty-four Parganas district still tops the list in terms of casualties. At least 4,000 people are affected here. And in Calcutta, about three and a half thousand people are affected daily. Every day when the corona is growing by leaps and bounds, the anxiety about vaccination is also increasing by leaps and bounds. On the one hand, the lack of vaccine supply, on the other hand, the possibility of transmission from the long line at the vaccination center is not going to be ruled out. In the midst of this complexity, this plan of the municipality is giving relief to many people.