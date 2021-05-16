May 16, 2021

Joy Goswami in the hospital with fever, will be tested

#Kolkata: Joy Goswami admitted to hospital with fever. According to the family, his corona has been examined, no report has been received yet. Considering his physical condition, it has been decided to keep him in the non-covid ward of Beleghata ID Hospital.

According to family sources, Joy was apparently healthy. On this day, he suddenly got fever from morning. He also vomited several times. The family doctor ordered his corona test. In the evening he was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital. Doctors are examining his health condition. Two other members of Joy’s family, namely his wife Kaberi Goswami and daughter, have been instructed to test the corona.

Note that Joy and his wife Kaberi both took the first dose of Corona Ticker. For now, let’s see if the killing virus has settled in his body.



