Mamata’s brother, undergoing COVID-19 treatment, passes away

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother Ashim Banerjee, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, died on Saturday morning, his family members said.

The Trinamool Congress chief’s brother, popularly known as “Kalida” among locals in his residential area of Kalighat, passed away at around 9.20 a.m. at a private hospital, they said.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a month ago and was admitted since then, an official from the hospital said.