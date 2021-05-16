May 16, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Oxygen-ambulance black market! What Madan Mitra said after the inauguration of Oxygen Parlor …– News18 Bengali

2 min read
44 mins ago admin


Oxygen Parlor was launched in Kamarhati on Sunday afternoon. Although there is a provision of 100 beds, at present the parlor has been started with ten beds.

Bangla Editor | News18 Bangla | May 16, 2021, 9:16 PM IST






Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

‘Aguner Parashamani’ in AC Auditorium, PG’s Woodburn showed a different kind of vaccination!

5 mins ago admin
1 min read

Joy Goswami in the hospital with fever, will be tested

36 mins ago admin
1 min read

Going to buy sweets written on placards, Viral Ini out on the street in Lockdown

57 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

3 min read

‘Aguner Parashamani’ in AC Auditorium, PG’s Woodburn showed a different kind of vaccination!

5 mins ago admin
1 min read

Joy Goswami in the hospital with fever, will be tested

36 mins ago admin
2 min read

Oxygen-ambulance black market! What Madan Mitra said after the inauguration of Oxygen Parlor …– News18 Bengali

44 mins ago admin
1 min read

Going to buy sweets written on placards, Viral Ini out on the street in Lockdown

57 mins ago admin