Oxygen-ambulance black market! What Madan Mitra said after the inauguration of Oxygen Parlor …– News18 Bengali
Oxygen Parlor was launched in Kamarhati on Sunday afternoon. Although there is a provision of 100 beds, at present the parlor has been started with ten beds.
* Oxygen Parlor opened in Kamarhati on Sunday afternoon. Although there is a provision of 100 beds, at present the parlor has been started with ten beds. When the whole state is short of oxygen, this oxygen parlor will provide much more oxygen to the residents of Kamarhati. Information and photo: Sushovan Bhattacharya.
* Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra inaugurated the free oxygen parlor on Sunday afternoon. He also inaugurated ‘Safe Home’ with Oxygen Parlor on this day. Madan Mitra said that when oxygen and medicine are being black marketed, free oxygen will be available in Kamarhati. Oxygen will be supplied to the parlor through oxygen pipeline in the style of public and private hospitals.
* Madan Mitra further said, the service will be available only if you call several mobile numbers. Patients will listen to music while taking oxygen at the parlor in Kamarhati. The relatives of the patient will be able to see through the CCTV camera all the time. A patient’s family can also talk to the patient through the latest technology.
* Madan Mitra said on Sunday that the Trinamool Congress had not received oxygen in Kamarhati for a long time. On the very first day of the oxygen parlor, Madan Mitra appealed to the residents of the area to take oxygen, but return the empty cylinders.
* On the same day, the Trinamool Congress MLA said, more such oxygen parlors will be set up in Kamarhati assembly constituency. A few days ago, Madan Mitra announced this parlor on his Facebook Live. There he spoke of the black market. He said the same thing when he came to inaugurate the oxygen parlor on Sunday.
* He said, “It’s not just the oxygen that is being black marketed, it’s the black market that is paramount.” So Madan Mitra advised the people to be more humane and aware to stop all this and stand by the society.