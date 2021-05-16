Oxygen-bed wailing, air-conditioned 100-bed safe home built by Madan Mitra | madan mitra will inaugurate 100 bedded safe home tomorrow in kamarhati– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Somewhere in the bed there is a lack of oxygen. That’s why the black market is going on again. That news is coming up in the headlines of Raj News. Unscrupulous traders are not retreating to the black market even with deadly drugs. Madan Mitra, the newly elected MLA of Kamarhati, inaugurated the Oxygen Parlor in Kamarhati on Sunday to stand by the people. He also announced the launch of a 100-bed safe home tomorrow.

Nabanna has announced a virtual lockdown in the state for the next 15 days from today. Recreation area closed, shopping, restaurant, swimming pool, beauty parlor closed as per guidelines. Restrictions have also been imposed on transportation. All public transport including buses, trains and metros in the state are closed. Only emergency transport is available.

Madan Mitra has expressed concern over the overall situation in the state on Facebook Live this afternoon. A safe home has been set up in Kamarhati to stand by the people in such a crisis situation. Akshay III is a good day. So he made a safe home for Corona treatment that day. In addition, an oxygen parlor has been set up at a club in Belgharia on the initiative of Madan Mitra, MLA of the area.

It is learned that the 100-bed safe home wrapped in CCTV cameras has state-of-the-art machines required for the treatment of patients. E.g., oximeter, oxy-flowmeter, nebulizer, oxygen concentrator. In addition, the air-conditioned safe home has recreational facilities. The TV is kept for entertainment. There will also be trained attendants for patient care.