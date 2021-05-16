May 16, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

‘Practically’ lockdown in the state from today, Tarapith-Kalighat-Dakshineswar temple closed – News18 English

2 min read
12 mins ago admin


Practically lockdown issued in the state. The new restrictions issued by the state will continue in the state from 6 am to 30 May today. In this situation, Tarapith, Kalighat and Dakshineswar temples were closed due to infection.

Bangla Editor | News18 Bangla | May 16, 2021, 4:23 PM IST






Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

The good news is that on the day of Benazir’s infection, the number of dengue cases in Kolkata this year is only twenty

41 mins ago admin
1 min read

The food of Dhakuria’s friends is reaching all over Kolkata

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Empty car on the second Hooghly bridge, the key is hanging! The businessman is missing

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

‘Practically’ lockdown in the state from today, Tarapith-Kalighat-Dakshineswar temple closed – News18 English

12 mins ago admin
1 min read

The good news is that on the day of Benazir’s infection, the number of dengue cases in Kolkata this year is only twenty

41 mins ago admin
1 min read

The food of Dhakuria’s friends is reaching all over Kolkata

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Empty car on the second Hooghly bridge, the key is hanging! The businessman is missing

4 hours ago admin