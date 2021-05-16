‘Practically’ lockdown in the state from today, Tarapith-Kalighat-Dakshineswar temple closed – News18 English

‘Practically’ lockdown in the state from today, Tarapith-Kalighat-Dakshineswar temple closed – News18 English2 min read
Practically lockdown issued in the state. The new restrictions issued by the state will continue in the state from 6 am today till May 30. Government and private offices, all educational institutions and even public transport such as bus-metro or auto will be closed. In this situation, Tarapith, Kalighat and Dakshineswar temples were closed due to infection.
After a partial lockdown to prevent corona infection, the state government took the path of virtually full lockdown. The code of conduct has been tightened in the state from Sunday to May 30. Everything from vehicles to shops will be closed during this time except for emergency services. In view of this, the Tarapith Temple Committee has decided that the Tarapith Temple will remain closed to the public till May 30 to avoid infection.
However, even though there is a ban on physical entry into the temple, the devotees started arranging for the mother's visit through a video call on behalf of the temple committee so that they would not refrain from visiting the temple. According to the temple services, during the lockdown, arrangements will be made to worship the tribe through video calls and pay homage to the mother so that the devotees do not refrain from visiting and worshiping the mother.
Meanwhile, the Kalighat Temple Committee sat in a meeting on Saturday evening. At that meeting, it was decided that the temple would be closed for 15 days following the government's directive. Later, considering the situation, the committee will decide when the Kalighat temple will reopen.
The temple committee has also announced the decision to close the Dakshineswar temple. Kushal Chowdhury, the trustee of Maa Bhavatarini's temple in Dakshineswar, said that visitors will not be allowed to enter the temple for the time being.