May 16, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Practically lockdown Shunshan Tala-Taliganj, strict police action in violation of restrictions! Arrested …– News18 Bengali

2 min read
34 mins ago admin


The government has issued a lockdown directive for the next 15 days to stop Corona. All public transport including buses, trains, metros are closed in the state.

Bangla Editor | News18 Bangla | May 16, 2021, 6:41 PM IST






Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

The last is the tunnel digging of the East West Metro, Kolkata will remember Ring No. 552

42 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kolkata businessman missing after winning Corona, car recovered at Second Hooghly Bridge

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Video: Madan Mitra on the black market on Facebook Live without the name of alcohol kolkata

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Practically lockdown Shunshan Tala-Taliganj, strict police action in violation of restrictions! Arrested …– News18 Bengali

34 mins ago admin
2 min read

The last is the tunnel digging of the East West Metro, Kolkata will remember Ring No. 552

42 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kolkata businessman missing after winning Corona, car recovered at Second Hooghly Bridge

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Video: Madan Mitra on the black market on Facebook Live without the name of alcohol kolkata

1 hour ago admin