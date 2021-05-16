Practically lockdown Shunshan Tala-Taliganj, strict police action in violation of restrictions! Arrested …– News18 Bengali

Practically lockdown Shunshan Tala-Taliganj, strict police action in violation of restrictions! Arrested …– News18 Bengali2 min read
* The government has issued a direct lockdown directive for the next 15 days to stop Corona. Recreation area closed, shopping, restaurant, swimming pool, beauty parlor closed. Information: Arpita Hajra and Photo: Sukant Mukherjee.
* Retail shops, vegetable-fruit-grocery-milk and meat shops will be open from 8 am to 10 am. The sweet shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
* Restrictions have also been imposed on transportation. All public transport including buses, trains, metros are closed in the state. Only emergency transport is available.
* In this situation, several people have been arrested for violating the restrictions imposed by the administration. In addition, several vehicles were detained on the road unnecessarily.
* Police have been conducting roadblocks on various important roads in the city since Sunday morning. Strict measures are taken on public transport roads other than emergency services. As a result, Shunshan was a roadblock.
* According to police sources, a total of 23 people have been arrested on this day for violating the restrictions.
* Masks were made mandatory in the state a week ago. Today, 158 people have been arrested on the streets without face masks.
* In addition, 4 people have been arrested for spitting in public or on the streets. File image.
* Legal action has been taken against 90 people in the city on Sunday for violating traffic laws. 59 vehicles have been seized.