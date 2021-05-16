The challenge is to reduce the daily infection, the death procession is increasing the thought! Find out today’s update …– News18 Bengali

The challenge is to reduce the daily infection, the death procession is increasing the thought! Find out today’s update …– News18 Bengali2 min read
Corona infection is increasing by leaps and bounds every day. However, many are becoming healthy. However, a practical lockdown has been declared in the state for the next 15 days from today to bring the infection to a halt.
* Corona infection is increasing by leaps and bounds every day. However, many are becoming healthy. However, the state has announced a virtual lockdown in the next 15 days from today to bring the infection to a halt. File image.
* 19,117 people infected with corona in the state in 24 hours. But the death procession is frightening. 146 people have died in the state in 24 hours. So far, 13,248 infected people have died in the state. File image.
* However, the rate of recovery is showing the light of hope. 19,113 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Samples were collected from 74,326 people. In other words, as many people have been infected in 24 hours, the number of people have recovered by losing the deadly virus. File image.
* The highest number of victims in North 24 Parganas. Then the place is Kolkata. The number of victims in both places is about four thousand. File image.
* In North 24 Parganas, 4,117 people were infected in one day and the death toll was 34. In Kolkata, 3,451 people were infected in one day. 33 people died in Kolkata in 24 hours. 39 people died in North 24 Parganas. File image.
* 1,236 people have been infected with corona in 24 hours in South 24 Parganas. 17 people have died. In Nadia, 994 people were infected with corona and 6 died. File image.
* In Howrah, Murshidabad and Bankura, 1,222, 320 and 544 people were infected with corona, respectively. 6 people died, 8 people died and 4 people died. File image.
* 6 died of corona in North Dinajpur, 5 died in Birbhum. Four corona victims have died in Jalpaiguri. File image.