The goal is to vaccinate everyone, to ‘divide’ the division of responsibilities among the general public!

#Kolkata: Like the rest of the country, the Corona virus is still in crisis. Meetings at the administrative level of the state are going on in stages to handle it. Mamata Banerjee’s government is desperate to bring the situation under control. In the meantime, there is a famine of ticks. Seeing the situation, the state government has practically gone on the path of lockdown from today till May 30. In that case, new rules were introduced for vaccination and different departments were given different responsibilities.

The state government has issued a notification saying that the general public will be taken care of by the hospitals under the health department and the chief health officers of the concerned districts. On the other hand, the department will look into vaccinating people who are at high risk of spreading the infection. The matter will be decided after discussing with the district magistrate.

This second part is government and semi-government employees and their families. For those who have not yet been vaccinated, there are also teachers in the state. In the second part there are ration dealers, kerosene dealers, gas dealers, petrol pump workers. There are transport workers, including taxi, auto, Toto and rickshaw pullers. Everyone from court judges to clerks, all hawkers, sex workers, all vendors in the market and penitentiary residents. According to sources, the health secretary of the state will create a database among the various departments and distribute the responsibility of arranging the vaccination center.

On the other hand, the state government has planned to employ MBBS students and nurses in the final year to deal with corona. At the same time, special training is being given to the medical students to handle the covid situation. It is learned that training is being imparted to the final year students in MBBS and also to the final year students in Nursing. According to the health department, about 2,450 students are being encouraged to treat covid patients.