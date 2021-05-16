The rest of the second dose of vaccine? Pre-book at Kolkata Municipality! Remaining number …

Kolkata: The state government has said that the vaccine will be given even though various restrictions have been imposed across the state to prevent corona infection. State Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said vaccination has always been a priority for the state. This time too he will not be otherwise. Those who have a private car can take it to the vaccination center. After receiving this instruction from the state, the Calcutta Municipality is continuing the system of vaccinating them. In this situation Calcutta Municipality introduced pre-appointment system. Special toll free number is given by the municipality. The number for vaccination facility is 83359999000. WhatsApp is on this number. Where booking can be done in advance.

However, this pre-booking system is for those who will be vaccinated for the second dose. You have to send the name, address and first dose identity number to WhatsApp. According to Kolkata Municipality sources, 145 vaccination centers and testing centers are now being run for vaccination. This system will continue for the next 15 days. In addition, workers associated with hawkers and public transport will be vaccinated at Elite Cinema Hall, Sukant Sadan in Hatibagan, Mohit Mancha. Hawkers and transport workers must show identity cards. Then they will get the first dose of Kovid.

Firhad Hakim, chief administrator of Kolkata Municipality, said, “It is not possible for many people to get vaccinated by standing in line. So from now on, the municipality will inform the time and place only by sitting at home and using WhatsApp on the number given by the municipality.” This special facility will be available from Bidhan Shishu Udyan in the North, Roxy Cinema Hall in Central Kolkata and South City School in South Kolkata. However, pre-booking facility of Kovacin and Kovishield will be available only at the age of 45 years. The teachers of Pur School who are in the work of covid coordination will help in this pre-booking department.