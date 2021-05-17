After Sardar, this time Narda, Madan Mitra arrested by CBI – News18 Bengali

As soon as the vote is over, the activities in Naradkand are resumed. The CBI has arrested four then ministers, now two state ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former MLA Shovan Chatterjee in the Narad case. Matthew Samuel leaked the footage of Naradkand on March 14, 2016, five years ago. After a long delay and political pressure, the CBI is finally going to file a chargesheet in Naradkand on Monday. Everyone was taken to Nizam’s Palace.