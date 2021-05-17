May 17, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

After Sardar, this time Narda, Madan Mitra arrested by CBI – News18 Bengali

1 min read
49 mins ago admin


As soon as the vote is over, the activities in Naradkand are resumed. The CBI has arrested four then ministers, now two state ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former MLA Shovan Chatterjee in the Narad case. Matthew Samuel leaked the footage of Naradkand on March 14, 2016, five years ago. After a long delay and political pressure, the CBI is finally going to file a chargesheet in Naradkand on Monday. Everyone was taken to Nizam’s Palace.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Naradakande noise, arrest Firhad-Subrata-Madan-Shovan! View …

10 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mamata Banerjee Reaches CBI Office, I too have to be arrested See … | kolkata

17 mins ago admin
2 min read

The CBI did not take the permission of the principal to arrest the ‘assistant’ governor, Firhad-Subrata!

44 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Naradakande noise, arrest Firhad-Subrata-Madan-Shovan! View …

10 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mamata Banerjee Reaches CBI Office, I too have to be arrested See … | kolkata

17 mins ago admin
2 min read

The CBI did not take the permission of the principal to arrest the ‘assistant’ governor, Firhad-Subrata!

44 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘Arrest me too, there is no point in teaching law’, Mamata at Nizam’s Palace – News18 Bangla

45 mins ago admin