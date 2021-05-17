‘Arrest me too, there is no point in teaching law’, Mamata at Nizam’s Palace – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee fell straight to the floor of the CBI office on the 14th floor of Nizam Palace in the arrest of party leaders and ministers in Nardakand. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee said, “I will be sitting in this compound. You are doing this on the orders of some people. There is no point in teaching me the law. I will not go anywhere without being arrested under any rules.” In other words, it is believed that Mamata will remain in the position if she does not get a legal answer to the arrest.

Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Shovon Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee have been arrested for entering the house like Benazir in the lockdown without the permission of the Speaker. Regarding the irregularities in the arrest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee immediately said that she should also be arrested, this is the demand of Anindya Raut, the coordinator and lawyer of the municipality. According to Anindya Raut, the arrest was made without any official approval, so the Chief Minister says, he should also be arrested.

State ministers have been arrested in an unprecedented manner in Naradakand. Upon receiving the news, Mamata Banerjee left her home in Kalighat for the Nizam’s Palace. Mamata was as active today as she was during the interrogation of Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in the coal mine. He entered the Nizam’s Palace and went to the 14th floor. Mamata Banerjee is also at the Nizam’s Palace at the time of writing this report. At least 20 minutes have passed.

Even before the election, Mamata Banerjee had made it clear that agencies like the ED-CBI were being used to seek revenge. The state has a long history of CBI-Mamata war in the past. Mamata had staged a sit-in several years ago to prevent the arrest of Rajiv Kumar. Besides, the entire CBI team was also detained. So will Mamata sit again? For now, it can be said that he will probably not leave the Nizam’s Palace if he does not get a good answer.

(This news has just been given. This news is coming in detail shortly. Please refresh the page shortly after reading the news in detail. We present to you every thorough update every day from the announcement of the day of voting. We are determined to give you honest, accurate news.)