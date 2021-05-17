Bail of four leaders and ministers in Narad case, CBI at the door of the High Court with the petition! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Firhad-Subrata-Shovon-Madan granted bail in Narada scam in Banksal court verdict Their bail plea was granted by a special court of the city sessions court. This afternoon, the virtual hearing of the leaders and ministers arrested by the Central Intelligence Agency (CBI) ended. The hearing ended at 4.30 pm. The court then adjourned Raidan for a while. After that, the court ruled that the bail applications of each of the four leaders and ministers have been granted. However, CBI sources said that they would immediately approach the High Court against the bail verdict of the four leaders in the lower court.

Keeping in mind the Corona situation, it was decided to make today’s Narad case hearing virtual. Similarly, a virtual chargesheet was filed in the Bankshal Court from the CBI office at Nizam Palace. The CBI has requested to keep in custody all the four leaders and ministers arrested in the case. The CBI told the court that the four arrested leaders were influential The investigation process may be affected That is why CBI wants them in their custody But Judge Anupam Mukherjee asked, “Where is the need to keep these leaders in the custody of ministers where the chargesheet is already ready?” On the other hand, the lawyers of the accused expressed their displeasure when they were seen questioning the SP on behalf of the CBI. They questioned why there is no lawyer on behalf of the CBI?

It may be mentioned that after the arrest of Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee at Nizam Palace on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared there. The Chief Minister reached Nizam Palace at 10:48 am. He has been there ever since. At the same time, grassroots activists started gathering outside the CBI office. The final protest began. According to court sources, the hearing will be virtual. The decision was made because of the Covid situation.

Incidentally, while the entire state is practically locked down to deal with Corona, there is a new twist in the Narada Case. On Monday morning, a large number of central forces arrived at the house of Firhad Hakim, former mayor of Kolkata, Trinamool MLA and now Transport Minister. The CBI arrested him from his house around 9 am. “I was arrested in the Narad case,” he told the media as he left home. The CBI made the arrest. It will be dealt with in court. On the other hand, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee were taken to Nizam Palace on Monday morning. They were also interrogated, CBI sources said. News of their arrest came later. According to sources, the CBI has taken this step with the permission of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Trinamool leaders and ministers have also claimed that the arrest was unconstitutional.