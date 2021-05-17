May 17, 2021

‘BJP is taking political revenge’, Firhad Hakim expresses anger on social media after getting bail – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Tensions between the CBI and the Trinamool Congress have been high since morning. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Sovan Chatterjee were finally granted bail on the day they were arrested. A CBI court has granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Shortly after receiving bail, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim reacted strongly on social media. He claimed that today’s incident was due to BJP’s vindictive attitude towards the people of Bengal.

Firhad wrote on Facebook, “Today not only me and my colleagues were harassed. Besides, the BJP also showed vindictive behavior towards the people of Bengal. Occupying Bengal is more important to them than the death of millions of people. “

Even before the election, the CBI had received letters from several Trinamool Shibir leaders and ministers. And after the election, the CBI has again mobilized to form a grassroots government for the third time. In this context, Firhad says, “There was no evidence of the Mangaraa sting operation in 2014. The issue was dragged out to harass us before the vote. And now the issue is being dragged out to take revenge now that the Trinamool has come to power.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have come to Bengal from time to time for elections. Besides, there have been several mega shows with BJP leaders and ministers in Bengal. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said, “The BJP has spent crores of rupees on elections. Under the Right to Information Act, we cannot question the thousands of crores of rupees of the PM Care Fund. So the question is why the PM Care Fund prepared the country’s health services for the second wave.”

He claims that there is no basis and evidence for the sting operation of Narad scandal. In his words, “Some of my colleagues have joined the BJP with their heads bowed under this pressure and have escaped the CBI’s arrest today. When the people of the country are losing their compatriots, the BJP is taking political revenge.”

Incidentally, state politics has been fighting over this incident since morning. Madan Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Shovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI on the same day in the Narad scandal. After that, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the CBI office at Satan Nizam Palace. He was there for about 6 hours. At first, Mamata demanded that CBI officials arrest her. After that, of course, after a long 6 hours, when Nizam left the palace, he said, ‘Whatever will happen in the court. Firhad and Subrata got bail on the day of their arrest in the same court.



