CBI clarification on Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari Shuvendu: Mukul not allowed to be arrested, argues CBI sources – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Three Trinamool leaders, including two ministers, have been arrested in connection with the Narda case Former mayor Shovan Chatterjee has also been arrested The Trinamool Congress has raised the question of why BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Shuvendu Adhikari were not arrested despite being charged on the same charges.

CBI sources, however, claimed that Shuvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy were MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively at the time of the Narda scandal. Their arrest requires the permission of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha But that permission has not been matched yet That is why no action has been taken against those two leaders But the governor has allowed the arrest of the leaders of the state against whom action has been taken However, state assembly speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay claimed the approval was illegal.

Video 7 of Narda sting operation came to the fore before the assembly elections in 2016 Although this sting operation was carried out by 2014 Earlier, the CBI had arrested HMS Mirza, the only accused IPS officer in the case. Since then, six accused Trinamool leaders and ministers have been questioned more than once Later Mukul Roy, Shovon Chatterjee and recently Shuvendu Adhikari joined the BJP. But today, with the CBI arresting Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee but not taking any action against Mukul and Shuvendu, questions have been raised about the role of the Central Investigation Agency. Because BJP’s relationship with Shovon Chatterjee has already been severed

On the same day, the CBI will file the first chargesheet in the Narda case Sources said that the names of Shuvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy are not there Mukul Roy has been elected MLA from Krishnanagar North Center on behalf of BJP Shuvendu, who won the election from Nandigram, is currently the state’s opposition leader However, CBI sources claimed that the fact that he has not been arrested yet or that his name is not in the chargesheet does not mean that Shuvendu-Mukul has been given a clean chit. All necessary steps will be taken after investigation

Sukanta Mukherjee