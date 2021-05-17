CBI court grants interim bail to four leaders in Narada scam till 4 June Interim bail till June 4 Subrata – Firhad ordered to cooperate in the investigation – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A special CBI court has granted interim bail to the four leaders arrested in the Narad case till June 4. At the same time, the court has given three conditions for bail Minister Subrata Mukherjee’s lawyer Mani Shankar Chatterjee said the four leaders would have to meet the investigating officer every 15 days. Besides, the court also mentioned in the directive that they have to cooperate in the investigation The court granted bail to the four leaders on personal bonds of Tk 50,000

On the same day, Trinamool MP-lawyer Kalyan Bandyopadhyay asked the main question in the court on behalf of three Trinamool leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra. Personally, there were separate lawyers for each leader Lawyer Sudipta Maitra asked on behalf of Shovon Chattopadhyay Trinamool leaders like Anindya Raut, Vaishwanar Chatterjee and Ashok Dev were present as lawyers to help Kalyan.

The CBI arrested Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee in the Narda case this morning. The arrested leaders and ministers were produced in a virtual court on the day, keeping in mind Corona Atimari. The CBI also submitted the first chargesheet in the Narad case to the court on the same day There are 6 out of 13 accused In addition to the four people arrested on the day, the chargesheet also names IPS officer SMH Mirza.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared at the CBI office shortly after the arrest of the party leaders. He was there for about 6 hours After the hearing, Mamata Banerjee left the CBI office As a result, at the end of the day, the party leaders were granted bail However, the CBI is going to the High Court against this verdict

