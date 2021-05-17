CBI fires Firhad-Subrata-Madan after tensions

Finally, bail for Firhad

#Kolkata: Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were granted bail on the day of their arrest. And for natural reasons, the CBI got angry when the grassroots leaders and ministers got bail in the court. Although most of the political circles are saying that it is not the CBI but the BJP that has lost face in the whole incident. The final Corona situation in the state. The state politics has been in turmoil since Monday morning. The CBI has arrested Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narad scandal. After that, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the CBI office at Satan Nizam Palace. He was there for about 6 hours. At first, Mamata demanded that CBI officials arrest her. After that, of course, after a long 6 hours, when Nizam left the palace, he said, ‘Whatever will happen in the court. Firhad and Subrata got bail on the day of their arrest in the same court. A virtual hearing was arranged for Firhad, Madan, keeping in mind the Kovid situation. There, Trinamool MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee questioned on behalf of the accused. Kalyan raised the question in the court today as to why Shuvendu Adhikari or another accused Mukul Roy, who was seen taking money in the Narad Kand sting operation, was not arrested. At the beginning, he applied for bail of four people. However, his lawyer has opposed it. He claimed that if released on bail, the detainees could go out and destroy the evidence. The counter argument comes from the other side. Kalyan demanded that Firhad, the minister of state for Subrata, should work for the masses in the current Corona situation. Questions and answers lasted for about 1 hour and 15 minutes. The CBI also filed a chargesheet against the four in court today. Questioning the legality of the arrest without the permission of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the accused’s lawyer Kalyan said, “The governor has done what he did through the back door.” In response to a question, Special CBI Court Judge Anupam Mukherjee asked, “Where is the need to keep these leaders in the custody of ministers where the chargesheet has already been prepared?” The CBI, however, then remanded the accused in custody for 14 days. However, the court granted bail to the four politicians after the day-long standoff, although the judge stayed the verdict for some time after the hearing, during which two CBI officers went to the judge and showed him some documents, after which the judge granted bail to three Trinamool leaders and Shovon Chatterjee.