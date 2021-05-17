CBI names five accused in chargesheet Mathur’s iPhone not mentioned in chargesheet, CBI names 5 accused out of 13 accused – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Journalist Matthew Samuel conducted most of the Narda sting operation on his iPhone 4S. But the first chargesheet filed by the CBI in the Narad case on this day does not mention the information obtained from the iPhone 4S. According to CBI sources, it was not possible to recover all the information from Matthew’s iPhone If all that information comes to hand later, the CBI will mention it in the supplementary chargesheet

According to CBI sources, many of the information and videos in the cloud of Mathur’s iPhone used in the Narda sting operation have not yet come to their notice. Meanwhile, two experts from Apple’s head office in California also met with CBI officials in Delhi. With their help, some of Sting’s information came into the hands of the CBI But it was not possible to recover all the videos and information The two experts told CBI officials that Matthew Samuel had increased the space on the iPhone’s cloud server with extra money. So that more information can be stored on video phone The CBI has again sent a letter to Apple’s headquarters through the Ministry of External Affairs to get all the information and videos on the iPhone’s cloud server.

Therefore, in today’s chargesheet, the CBI has mentioned the information obtained from the reconstruction of the incident, the statements of witnesses and the voice test of the accused.

On the same day, the CBI arrested a total of four accused, including two important ministers of the state, in the Narad case. The list includes Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former MLA Shovan Chatterjee. There were 13 accused in the Narad case The CBI has mentioned the names of five of them in the first chargesheet In addition to the four arrested ministers, the chargesheet also named IPS officer SMH Mirza. He has already been arrested by CBI 6

The four accused arrested on the day have been charged under Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code and multiple sections of the Anti-Corruption Act, said Dinesh Kumar, counsel for the Central Investigation Agency.

