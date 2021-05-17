CBI seeks advice of legal cell on jurisdiction of chief minister CBI seeks legal cell’s advice on Chief Minister’s jurisdiction – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared at the Nizam’s Palace shortly after the arrest of three MLAs, including two party ministers, in the Narad case. He went straight to the CBI office on the 15th floor and appeared According to sources, the details of every step taken by the Chief Minister in the CBI office have been sent to the top officials in Delhi by the Kolkata officials. Not only that, the CBI officials have also sent their views to the law department of the agency seeking their views on the jurisdiction of the Chief Minister.

The CBI today arrested two state ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee in connection with the Narad case. Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra and former MLA Shovan Chatterjee were also arrested. Shortly afterwards, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suddenly appeared at the CBI office at the Nizam’s Palace at around 11 am. He wants to go straight to the 15th floor and meet CBI DIG Akhilesh Kumar Singh. According to sources, the Chief Minister was first detained After that Akhilesh Singh met the Chief Minister The Chief Minister also spoke to the CBI officials for some time After that he kept waiting at the CBI office He was accompanied by several grassroots leaders, including MP Kalyan Banerjee Meanwhile, Trinamool leader and lawyer Anindya Raut told media that the chief minister had also asked CBI officials to arrest him.

According to sources, the CBI’s eastern DIG has briefed top officials in Delhi on what the chief minister has done and what he has demanded since entering the CBI office. Officials at the CBI’s office in Kolkata have also been e-mailed to the legal cell of the agency seeking advice on whether a chief minister can go to the CBI office and intervene against the arrest of anyone.

Mamata Banerjee has been waiting in the CBI office all day to convey the message that she is by the side of the party leader and the ministers. He did not leave the CBI office until the virtual hearing of the four arrested leaders began at noon. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had staged a dharna in Kolkata to protest the CBI raid on the house of IPS officer Rajiv Kumar. A few days ago, just before the CBI raid on Abhishek Banerjee’s house, Chief Minister R8 was present there

Sukanta Mukherjee