CBI statement on arrest of accused leaders On May 8, the governor approved the arrest of four leaders, CBI-News18 Bangla reported

#Kolkata: On May 8, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar approved the arrest of four leaders, including two state ministers. This was stated in a statement issued by the CBI on this day However, the Trinamool Congress has claimed that the governor’s approval is illegal

The CBI today arrested two state ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee in connection with the Narad case. Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra and former MLA Shovan Chatterjee were also arrested. With which the state politics has become turbulent The state’s ruling party has also questioned the role of the CBI Allegedly, members of the state assembly were arrested without the permission of the speaker.

Shortly afterwards, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi in Delhi said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had started its probe into the Narad case on April 17, 2016 on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court. At the end of the investigation, a request was made to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for permission to arrest the accused public representatives. The governor gave that approval on May 8

The CBI statement alleged that in the video of the Narda sting operation, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra were accused of taking bribe of Rs 5 lakh. The CBI has accused the then mayor of Kolkata, Shovan Chatterjee, of illegally taking Rs 4 lakh.