May 17, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

CBI statement on arrest of accused leaders On May 8, the governor approved the arrest of four leaders, CBI-News18 Bangla reported

1 min read
11 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: On May 8, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar approved the arrest of four leaders, including two state ministers. This was stated in a statement issued by the CBI on this day However, the Trinamool Congress has claimed that the governor’s approval is illegal

The CBI today arrested two state ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee in connection with the Narad case. Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra and former MLA Shovan Chatterjee were also arrested. With which the state politics has become turbulent The state’s ruling party has also questioned the role of the CBI Allegedly, members of the state assembly were arrested without the permission of the speaker.

Shortly afterwards, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi in Delhi said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had started its probe into the Narad case on April 17, 2016 on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court. At the end of the investigation, a request was made to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for permission to arrest the accused public representatives. The governor gave that approval on May 8

The CBI statement alleged that in the video of the Narda sting operation, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra were accused of taking bribe of Rs 5 lakh. The CBI has accused the then mayor of Kolkata, Shovan Chatterjee, of illegally taking Rs 4 lakh.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Virtual court hearing, Subrata-Firhad-Madan-Shovan’s bail application in Narda case! – News18 Bangla

23 mins ago admin
2 min read

CBI seeks advice of legal cell on jurisdiction of chief minister CBI seeks legal cell’s advice on Chief Minister’s jurisdiction – News18 Bangla

37 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘From today, I am ready to give my life for the Chief Minister’, Boishakhi is with Shovon!

53 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

CBI statement on arrest of accused leaders On May 8, the governor approved the arrest of four leaders, CBI-News18 Bangla reported

11 mins ago admin
2 min read

Virtual court hearing, Subrata-Firhad-Madan-Shovan’s bail application in Narda case! – News18 Bangla

23 mins ago admin
2 min read

CBI seeks advice of legal cell on jurisdiction of chief minister CBI seeks legal cell’s advice on Chief Minister’s jurisdiction – News18 Bangla

37 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘From today, I am ready to give my life for the Chief Minister’, Boishakhi is with Shovon!

53 mins ago admin