May 17, 2021

CBI to produce two ministers and arrested leaders in court today Firhad to be produced in court today: CBI to seek custody of four including Subrata – News18 Bangla

admin


#Kolkata: The CBI will take two ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and MLA Madan Mitra and former MLA Shovan Chatterjee to the Bankshal court today. According to sources, the CBI will seek custody of the four in court According to sources, the CBI may file the first chargesheet in the Narda case today There will be the names of the four accused leaders and the minister

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the four were taken to the CBI office at Nizam’s Palace and arrested. The CBI took stern action on the day after receiving approval from the CBI headquarters in Delhi. According to sources, leaders and ministers accused under various sections of the Anti-Corruption Act have been arrested

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



