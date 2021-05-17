Dramatic turn! Firhad-Madan-Subrata-Shovan’s bail rejected in HC, not released today! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: High Court (Kolkata Highcourt) verdict on the veil of daytime drama. The High Court stayed the bail decision of the lower court. The court ordered the jail custody of the four leaders. The next hearing in the case is on Wednesday. Therefore, four heavyweight leaders and ministers are going to spend these two days in jail custody. However, sources said that four leaders and ministers may approach the Supreme Court this time with the bail application.

State politics culminated in the arrest of four ministers in the Narada Scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A special CBI court granted bail to all the four leaders arrested by the CBI on Monday evening. But then the CBI approached the High Court seeking a stay of the case. The case was heard in the court of the Chief Justice. On the other hand, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovon Chatterjee were released on bail. The grassroots expressed strong anger over this. Firhad’s daughter Sabba Hakim expressed anger on social media that she was detained illegally.

The hearing was held in the court of the Chief Justice of the High Court from 8:15 pm to 9 pm. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned the case on behalf of the CBI. On the other hand, lawyer Anindya Kishore Raut asked on behalf of the Trinamool. On the one hand, the CBI demanded that the case be taken to Vinh State for hearing, citing the example of grassroots protests at the Nizam’s Palace today. On the other hand, the Trinamool claimed that there was no rationale for detaining the four leaders and ministers after filing a petition in the High Court. Their claim is that the CBI has illegally detained Firhad-Subrata-Madan-Shovon.

Incidentally, Firhad-Subrata-Shovon-Madan was granted bail by the Bankshal court after tensions on the day. Their bail application was granted by a special court of the city sessions court. This afternoon, the virtual hearing of the leaders and ministers arrested by the Central Intelligence Agency (CBI) ended. The hearing ended at 4.30 pm. The court then adjourned Raidan for a while. After that, the court ruled that the bail applications of each of the four leaders and ministers have been granted. However, CBI sources said that they would immediately approach the High Court against the bail verdict of the four leaders in the lower court. Accordingly, the hearing of the High Court started at 8:15 pm. That verdict completely changed the context. The court rejected the bail and ordered to keep all the four leaders in jail.