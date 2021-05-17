Even if the husband leaves the house, the tension has not decreased Ratna stayed by the side of ‘home man’ Shovan in difficult times ratna chattopadhyay said she came nizam palace only for husband sovan chattopadhyay– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Divorce case is going on with the husband. They also attacked each other at different times. However, in difficult times, Ratna Chattapadhyay came and stood beside her husband.

Ratna 7 is not directly accused in Narda case On entering the CBI office on that day, Behala East MLA said, “I don’t want to say much. Talk to lawyers. The next step is to follow their advice. ” When Ratna Chatterjee, a former Trinamool MLA from Behala, left the office after three hours in office, she said, “I came as a family man. Not for any other reason. I don’t understand what’s going on.”

The CBI arrested two state ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and Shovon Chatterjee on the same day in connection with the Narda case. They will be taken to court today Ratna Chattopadhyay’s divorce case with Shovon Chattopadhyay is currently going on During the investigation of the Narda case, the relationship between the two deteriorated At the time when Shovon’s name was mentioned in the Narda case, he was the mayor of Calcutta Municipality Shovon later left the party and joined the BJP However, Shovon Chatterjee left the party due to differences over his candidature

However, Ratna Chatterjee was not alone. Firhad Hakim’s daughter Madan Mitra’s son had already reached the CBI office in the morning. There are 6 lawyers of each leader in the CBI office State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sitting in the CBI office