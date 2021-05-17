May 17, 2021

Firhadra arrested Mamata in the hall, appeared directly at the CBI office!

#Kolkata: Revenge for not getting power! The CBI on Monday arrested Firhad Hakim, Sovan Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra in the Narada case. And then Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee came down to the hall in full force. He reached Nizam Palace, CBI office at 10.30 am.

Trinamool is furious over the arrest of Firhad. They are blaming the BJP’s revenge behind this. Trinamool MP Sougata Roy said, “It is completely revenge of the BJP. Extremely reprehensible incident. After losing in Bengal, the BJP has now resorted to revenge. That is why the CBI is being used. On the other hand, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, ‘If there is power, the CBI should first bring Mukul Roy and Shuvendu Adhikari from their homes. Shuvendu-Mukuls are now sitting in the lap of BJP, so they are excluded! ‘ After that Mamata Banerjee went to Nizam’s Palace.

Trinamool activists started protesting when the CBI went to Chetla to arrest Firhad. They lay on the road in front of Firhad. Somehow Firhad managed to get out with the CBI. Recently, the governor allowed the CBI to file chargesheets against the then four MLAs accused in the Narad case. But it is alleged that no permission was taken from the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in this regard.

