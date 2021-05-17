‘From today, I am ready to give my life for the Chief Minister’, Boishakhi is with Shovon!

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee’s paradise was in the grassroots, it was Sovan Chatterjee who one day left the shadow of ‘Didi’ and joined the BJP. Whispers, because it was Baishakhi Banerjee. But even in the BJP, Shovan’s journey with Baishakhi was not pleasant. Finally, on Monday, the CBI arrested Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra along with Shovan Chatterjee in Naradkand. And then along with the three leaders of the party, Mamata also stood by Shovon’s side. Seeing this, Baishakhi realized, ‘I am ready to give my life for the way the Chief Minister came and stood beside Shovon.’

Significantly, his wife Ratna Chatterjee appeared at the Nizam’s Palace on the day of Shovan Chatterjee’s arrest. As Shovan’s ‘intimacy’ with Baishakhi has increased, so has the distance with Ratna. Even a few days ago, the media was busy in the Shovon-Baishakhi vs. Ratna clash. That Ratna reached the Nizam’s Palace today and said, ‘I have come as a man of Shovon Chatterjee’s house. Let’s see what they say … ‘After Ratna’s arrival, the search started, where is Baishakhi?

When Baishakhi was caught on the phone around noon, he said, ‘I am at the Nizam’s Palace. On the one hand, the BJP insulted democracy. On the other hand, the manner in which the Chief Minister came and stood by everyone is an example. It became clear that he would be the first to attack anyone in the kingdom. The BJP has made it clear to the whole country that it has two parrots. In fact, on this day, Baishakhi is just a matter of love. If the grassroots leader calls for a movement? Baishakhi replied, ‘If he says so, I can leave his blanket in Navanne. The way he came and stood beside Shovon, I am ready to give my life for him. ‘

Besides Trinamool leaders, the CBI has also arrested Shovon Chatterjee. Is it revenge of BJP? Baishakhi replied, ‘When Shovon Babu raised questions about the victory of someone (read, Shuvendu Adhikari) in Nandigram or when we spoke against the BJP, I realized that this time the stakes could come down. Now, of course, I do not think about it. The Chief Minister has come and stood by me, I am getting strength. ‘

At the same time, Baishakhi demanded that the BJP should take responsibility if there is any harm to the people of Bengal for such revenge in the Corona situation. In his words, ‘At the time it was done, the city administrator was arrested. The BJP will have to take the responsibility for the deaths that will happen in Corona after that.