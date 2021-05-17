Joy Goswami, who was infected with corona, was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital

#Kolkata: Bad news again. This time the poet Joy Goswami is attacked by Corona According to family sources, Joy Goswami’s corona report came positive by 10 pm on Sunday. As his condition deteriorated, it was decided to rush him to the hospital in the evening. He was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital. At night he was transferred from the non-covid ward to the covid ward.

According to family sources, Joy was apparently healthy. From this morning onwards, all the symptoms of Corona started appearing in Joy Goswami’s body. Gradually the fever increases. He also vomited several times. The family contacted the doctor without a moment’s delay. The family doctor ordered the corona test. In the afternoon, activities started from the health building to admit Joy to the hospital. Doctors are examining his health condition. Two other members of Joy’s family, his wife Kaberi Goswami and daughter Debotri, have been instructed to test the corona.

Note that both Joy and his wife Kaberi took the first dose of Corona Ticker. Even then, the corona infection could not be stopped. Now the main challenge for the doctors is to make Joy recover quickly.

A few days ago, due to Corona, the poet of the life of the Bengalis, Joy Goswami’s father-like poet Shankha Ghosh passed away. His wife Pratima Ghosh has also passed away. That is why the poets of Bengal are worried about Joy’s health. Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery.