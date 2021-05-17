Mamata leaves CBI office after 8 hours: “Court decides” – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left Nizam Palace after the Banksal Court hearing on Monday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Minister Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and MLA Madan Mitra were brought to the Nizam’s Palace. Shovon Chatterjee was also brought. After that Chief Minister Mamata Bandopadhyay reached Nizam’s Palace. The Chief Minister reached the CBI office at 10:48 am. He has been there ever since. Mamata spoke to the officials. The party leaders and ministers also appeared there from time to time. After about six hours, Mamata Bandopadhyay left the Nizam’s Palace at 4:42 pm. “Whatever the court decides,” Mamata told reporters as she left.

The CBI arrested a Trinamool Congress MLA along with two state ministers in Naradkand. Former minister Shovan Chatterjee has been arrested. With that, state politics became active on Monday morning. The center of gravity became the CBI’s office, the Nizam’s Palace. Four people were picked up just an hour and a half apart without any notice. They were later arrested.

Incidentally, after picking up Minister Firhad Hakim from his Chetla house this morning, Mamata first went to Firhad’s house. From there he went straight to the Nizam’s Palace. There, reporters asked Mamata the reason for her arrival. “I have come to meet them,” he said. Sources said Mamata had criticized the arrest and said she would not leave the Nizam’s Palace until he was arrested.

On the other hand, the Trinamool Party claims that only Trinamool leaders have been arrested for retaliation. Though BJP leaders Shuvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy were on the list, they were not arrested. Despite the BJP’s claim, the CBI is investigating like itself. On the other hand, the CBI said in a statement that the permission was given to the CBI on May 8 by the Governor of Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar. Chargesheet will also be submitted on that basis. Besides, the investigation process is moving forward at its own pace.