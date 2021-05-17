State Cabinet passes proposal to form Legislative Assembly, CM attends telephone meeting! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The second cabinet meeting of the third phase of the Trinamool government led by Mamata Banerjee was on Monday. The proposal to form Bidhan Parishad in the state was adopted in the state cabinet meeting on the same day. Besides, some other important decisions have been taken in today’s meeting, sources said. Which also includes policy decisions regarding employment.

At the time of announcing the list of candidates for the Assembly elections, Mamata had promised to form a Legislative Assembly in the state. He said that the Trinamool has taken a policy decision not to give tickets to those above 60 years of age in this election. However, if they come to power, they will be made members of the Legislative Assembly by forming a Legislative Council. According to that promise, the proposal to form the Legislative Council was adopted in the cabinet on that day. Following the rules, the proposal will go to the governor. If he agrees, the permission of the assembly has to be taken. After that the process of forming the Legislative Assembly will begin. There are Upper House Legislative Councils in different states of the country. The Legislative Assembly is in Adityanath’s state of Uttar Pradesh. West Bengal also had a Legislative Council for a long time. Later it became extinct.

Besides, the policy on employment in the state has been adopted in the state cabinet meeting on this day. The proposal to set up a satellite center for private hospitals for corona treatment has also been accepted. It has been decided to set up a satellite medical center in a joint venture with a private hospital. A proposal was also tabled at the meeting on Monday to formulate rules regarding recruitment of employees. Eight ministers were present at the meeting. The Chief Minister joined the meeting over the phone as he had been at the Nizam’s Palace protesting the arrest of leaders and ministers in the Narad case for almost a whole day. Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee read out the proposal. Among the ministers present at the meeting were Perth Chatterjee, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Arup Biswas, Jyotipriya Mallick, Pulak Roy, Becharam Manna, Arup Roy and Sujit Bose.