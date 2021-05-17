The law is the beginning of confidence, an urgent message for party workers in the interest of Bengal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State ministers and legislators arrested in Narada scam update After that, the Trinamool activists started protesting in front of the Nizam’s Palace. The road in front of the Nizam’s Palace took on the appearance of a battlefield at dusk. Clashes broke out between the central forces and grassroots supporters during the protests. Brick-rain is gone, sticks are thrown. Trinamool youth president Abhishek Banerjee tweeted a message to the party workers and supporters in this situation.

Abhishek wrote in a tweet, ‘I urge everyone not to break the rules of lockdown. This is a loss to the people of Bengal. We have confidence in the law. We will fight in a legal way ‘. In his tweet, Abhishek called for fighting in a legal way instead of a movement. And with that, he explained which way the party wants to go in the case of the arrest of the grassroots leaders and ministers.

I urge everyone to abide by the law & refrain from any activity that violates lockdown norms for the sake of the larger interest of Bengal and its people. We have utmost faith in the judiciary & the battle will be fought legally. – Abhishek Banerjee (abhishekaitc) May 17, 2021

Suddenly a new twist in the Narad case on Monday. Minister of State and former mayor Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were arrested in the morning. Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra has also been arrested. Shovan Chatterjee was also arrested at the same time. According to CBI sources, the four were signed an arrest memo at the Nizam’s Palace around 10:30 am. After that Mamata Banerjee went to Nizam’s Palace. Trinamool has started protesting across the state over the incident.

On the other hand, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called on Mamata Banerjee to take control of the law and order situation in the wake of the arrest of two state ministers, a MLA and a former MLA. He also appealed to the Chief Minister to abide by the constitutional norms and establish the rule of law. At the same time, the Chief Minister should consider his clear warning, the rule of law and the consequences of such a breach of the constitutional system.