TMC lawyer Kalyan Banerjee stressed on these five points for bail of TMC leaders Why the CBI’s petition was rejected? Welfare emphasizes these five arguments in court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Fihad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee were arrested in the morning and granted interim bail in the evening. Kalyan Banerjee, who appeared in court on behalf of the three Trinamool leaders, said that the CBI had earlier demanded police custody of the detainees in a special CBI court. Later, they changed their position and talked about jail custody Apart from this, the lawyers of the Trinamool leaders gave several arguments in the court to refute the allegations of the CBI He questioned by emphasizing on five main issues Let’s take a look at some of the arguments in court that Kalyan basically emphasizes-

1. In order to bring charges against someone under the Anti-Corruption Act, there must be evidence of solicitation of bribe against the accused However, Kalyan claimed that none of his clients had solicited bribes in the case based on the video. Trinamool MPs argue that they have been given money As a result, it should not be considered as a bribe

2. The Supreme Court ruled on March 8 that no one should be taken into custody unnecessarily, bearing in mind the Corona atrocity. Why is the CBI arresting the accused in the 2016 case except for so long?

3. The approval given by the governor is unconstitutional He cannot take any decision without the advice of the cabinet headed by the Chief Minister The CBI sent a letter to the governor in January seeking his approval But the governor did not inform the state government Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in office till May 3, when she was sworn in again on May 5 However, the governor did not inform him or the cabinet of the government about the approval He did not even inform Protem Speaker Subrata Mukherjee

4. Not only that, Kalyan alleged that the governor had approved the CBI through the back door out of vindictive behavior. He claimed that if the governor wanted to give the go-ahead, he would have to inform the CBI through the state government.

5. Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee have been ministers since the Narad sting operation in 2014. No charges have been filed against him or Madan Mitra during this period for intimidating or destroying evidence. They did not hide anywhere As a result, if they get bail, they will now exert influence and destroy the evidence, the fear is baseless

Kalyan Bandyopadhyay also said that BJP leaders like Mukul Roy and Shuvendu Adhikari were accused in the case but they were not arrested.