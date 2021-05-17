May 17, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Virtual court hearing, Subrata-Firhad-Madan-Shovan’s bail application in Narda case! – News18 Bangla

2 min read
19 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Banksal court in Narda case has started hearing of leaders and ministers arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It was decided to hold a virtual hearing keeping in mind the Corona situation. Similarly, a virtual chargesheet was filed in the Bankshal Court from the CBI office at Nizam Palace. The CBI requested to keep all the four in custody. But Judge Anupam Mukherjee asked, “Where is the need to keep these leaders in the custody of ministers where the chargesheet is already ready?”

It may be mentioned that after the arrest of Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee at Nizam Palace on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared there. The Chief Minister reached Nizam Palace at 10:48 am. He has been there ever since. At the same time, grassroots activists started gathering outside the CBI office. The final protest began. According to court sources, the hearing will be virtual. The decision was made because of the Covid situation.

Incidentally, while the entire state is practically locked down to deal with Corona, there is a new twist in the Narada Case. On Monday morning, a large number of central forces arrived at the house of Firhad Hakim, former mayor of Kolkata, Trinamool MLA and now Transport Minister. The CBI arrested him from his house around 9 am. “I was arrested in the Narad case,” he told the media as he left home. The CBI made the arrest. It will be dealt with in court. On the other hand, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee were taken to Nizam Palace on Monday morning. They were also interrogated, CBI sources said. News of their arrest came later. According to sources, the CBI has taken this step with the permission of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Trinamool leaders and ministers have also claimed that the arrest was unconstitutional.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

CBI seeks advice of legal cell on jurisdiction of chief minister CBI seeks legal cell’s advice on Chief Minister’s jurisdiction – News18 Bangla

33 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘From today, I am ready to give my life for the Chief Minister’, Boishakhi is with Shovon!

49 mins ago admin
2 min read

The law is the beginning of confidence, an urgent message for party workers in the interest of Bengal – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Virtual court hearing, Subrata-Firhad-Madan-Shovan’s bail application in Narda case! – News18 Bangla

19 mins ago admin
2 min read

CBI seeks advice of legal cell on jurisdiction of chief minister CBI seeks legal cell’s advice on Chief Minister’s jurisdiction – News18 Bangla

33 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘From today, I am ready to give my life for the Chief Minister’, Boishakhi is with Shovon!

49 mins ago admin
3 min read

College students, teachers take burden off COVID-19 patients

1 hour ago admin