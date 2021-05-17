Virtual court hearing, Subrata-Firhad-Madan-Shovan’s bail application in Narda case! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Banksal court in Narda case has started hearing of leaders and ministers arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It was decided to hold a virtual hearing keeping in mind the Corona situation. Similarly, a virtual chargesheet was filed in the Bankshal Court from the CBI office at Nizam Palace. The CBI requested to keep all the four in custody. But Judge Anupam Mukherjee asked, “Where is the need to keep these leaders in the custody of ministers where the chargesheet is already ready?”

It may be mentioned that after the arrest of Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee at Nizam Palace on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared there. The Chief Minister reached Nizam Palace at 10:48 am. He has been there ever since. At the same time, grassroots activists started gathering outside the CBI office. The final protest began. According to court sources, the hearing will be virtual. The decision was made because of the Covid situation.

Incidentally, while the entire state is practically locked down to deal with Corona, there is a new twist in the Narada Case. On Monday morning, a large number of central forces arrived at the house of Firhad Hakim, former mayor of Kolkata, Trinamool MLA and now Transport Minister. The CBI arrested him from his house around 9 am. “I was arrested in the Narad case,” he told the media as he left home. The CBI made the arrest. It will be dealt with in court. On the other hand, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee were taken to Nizam Palace on Monday morning. They were also interrogated, CBI sources said. News of their arrest came later. According to sources, the CBI has taken this step with the permission of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Trinamool leaders and ministers have also claimed that the arrest was unconstitutional.