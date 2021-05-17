May 17, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

West Bengal government to set up a Legislative Council

1 min read
40 mins ago admin


Trinamool Congress promised its formation in its manifesto.

The West Bengal government will set up a Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad), as per a decision taken up at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday

The Trinamool Congress in its manifesto promised the formation of the Council. Ms. Banerjee had indicated that certain people who will not face election can be nominated through the Council.

Ms. Banerjee and Finance Minister Amit Mitra are not members of the Assembly. They can be easily nominated to the Council once the body is set up and need not have to face elections.

For setting up the Council, a Bill has to be introduced in the Assembly and then a nod from the Governor is required. The Upper House existed till 1969.

The State government also took an important decision on involving private players as part of the public private partnership to contain the COVID-19 situation. The State on Monday recorded 19,003 cases of infections and 147 deaths.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Four, including two Trinamool Ministers, arrested by CBI in Narada case granted bail

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

College students, teachers take burden off COVID-19 patients

8 hours ago admin
1 min read

TMC leaders’ arrest: Violence erupts outside CBI office in Kolkata

9 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

‘4-5 strangers suddenly entered the house, I got scared’, said Shovon in the arrest of Shovan. Baishaki bandyopadhyay reacts after sovan chattopadhyay got bail on narada scam after all day harassment – News18 Bangla

15 mins ago admin
1 min read

West Bengal government to set up a Legislative Council

40 mins ago admin
2 min read

State Cabinet passes proposal to form Legislative Assembly, CM attends telephone meeting! – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

‘BJP is taking political revenge’, Firhad Hakim expresses anger on social media after getting bail – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin