Although the number of daily infections in the state has come down, the death rate has come down, the recovery rate is showing confidence – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Corona Virus Update has shed some light on the country as well as the state. Although the number of daily deaths is one, the state is infected with lotus. After Sunday, 146 people died of coronavirus in the state on Monday. However, the number of Kamal active cases has raised hopes again. 245 active cases have been reduced in the state so far. As a result, the number of active cases has decreased to 1,31,570. On the other hand, the recovery rate has also increased to 7.42 percent.

According to a bulletin published by the health department compiling the information received from 9 am on Sunday to 9 am on Monday, 19,003 people were infected with corona in the state on that day. As a result, the total number of victims has crossed 11.5 lakh. 70,000 have been tested. Usually Sunday corona exams are a bit less. As a result the infection shows slightly less on Monday. Experts are reluctant to accept that the situation has improved.

On this day, more people have recovered from the attack in the state. 19,101 people recovered on this day. As a result, the total recovery has increased to over 10 lakhs. On this day, 148 people died in Corona in the state. In Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, 36 people died each. 11 in South 24 Parganas and Hughli. Six people died in Murshidabad and Nadia. The total death toll was 13,431