May 18, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Arrested leaders to move to Calcutta high court for bail Let the bail stay be revoked, four leaders at the door of the Calcutta High Court today – News18 Bangla

1 min read
9 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Lawyers for the four arrested leaders are again approaching the Calcutta High Court to lift the stay on the bail order. At noon on this day, the lawyers of the four arrested leaders will draw the attention of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal

Two state ministers, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Shovan Chatterjee, were arrested by the CBI in the Narad case on Monday. However, they got bail from the CBI special court in the evening But on the night of the CBI’s application, the Calcutta High Court stayed the bail of the lower court.

Sources said an application would be filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking revocation of the bail stay, citing the current Corona situation and the physical condition of the petitioning leader ministers. Besides, since the lawyers of the four leaders did not get a chance to present their arguments in the Calcutta High Court hearing yesterday, they will also raise the issue.

Details coming …

Arnab Hazra

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

The two ministers did not play anything at night! Fever in the morning, Subrata in the hospital – News18 Bengali

33 mins ago admin
2 min read

Firhad Hakim cries before going to jail ‘I could not save the people of Kolkata’, Firhad broke down in tears – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Narada ScamCase: ” Firhad and Subrata are in Uttam Kumar cell, 2 ministers did not sleep last night

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Arrested leaders to move to Calcutta high court for bail Let the bail stay be revoked, four leaders at the door of the Calcutta High Court today – News18 Bangla

9 mins ago admin
1 min read

The two ministers did not play anything at night! Fever in the morning, Subrata in the hospital – News18 Bengali

33 mins ago admin
2 min read

Firhad Hakim cries before going to jail ‘I could not save the people of Kolkata’, Firhad broke down in tears – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Narada ScamCase: ” Firhad and Subrata are in Uttam Kumar cell, 2 ministers did not sleep last night

2 hours ago admin