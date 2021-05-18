Arrested leaders to move to Calcutta high court for bail Let the bail stay be revoked, four leaders at the door of the Calcutta High Court today – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Lawyers for the four arrested leaders are again approaching the Calcutta High Court to lift the stay on the bail order. At noon on this day, the lawyers of the four arrested leaders will draw the attention of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal

Two state ministers, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Shovan Chatterjee, were arrested by the CBI in the Narad case on Monday. However, they got bail from the CBI special court in the evening But on the night of the CBI’s application, the Calcutta High Court stayed the bail of the lower court.

Sources said an application would be filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking revocation of the bail stay, citing the current Corona situation and the physical condition of the petitioning leader ministers. Besides, since the lawyers of the four leaders did not get a chance to present their arguments in the Calcutta High Court hearing yesterday, they will also raise the issue.

Details coming …

Arnab Hazra