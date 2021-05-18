CBI planning to move Supreme court to prevent bail of arrested leaders Desperate to get bail of four leaders, CBI prepares to go to Supreme Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The CBI is preparing in advance so that the four arrested leaders do not get bail in any way The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also considering filing a caveat in the Supreme Court.

Two state ministers, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Shovan Chatterjee, were arrested by the CBI in the Narad case on Monday. However, they got bail from the CBI special court in the evening But last night, on the basis of the CBI’s application, the Calcutta High Court stayed the lower court’s decision to grant bail till Wednesday.

According to CBI sources, if the four arrested leaders are granted bail by the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, they will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against him. If the four leaders get bail or try to do so on the pretext of illness, the CBI will come up with an influential theory against them. It will be argued that the accused will try to destroy the evidence if they get bail If the Calcutta High Court rejects the bail pleas of the four leaders on Wednesday, it is likely that they too will approach the Supreme Court. As a result, even if the arrested leaders go to the apex court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wants to file a caveat so that the Supreme Court does not issue any order without hearing the views of the CBI.

However, the CBI said that the voice samples of the five people arrested so far, including four leaders in the Narad case, who have been arrested and named in the chargesheet, matched the test. The Central Forensic Laboratory also observed that the footage of the Narda sting operation was not distorted in any way. In the chargesheet, the CBI claimed that the accused had taken money in the name of getting benefits

However, after the arrest of the four leaders, the news was reported to the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly on behalf of the CBI. The CBI also wants to meet the Speaker of the Lok Sabha again to seek action against the MPs accused in the Narda case.