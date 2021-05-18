“Even if you try to keep it in the dark with all your might, the truth will come out,” Madan tweeted from room 103 in Woodburn!

#Kolkata: After Monday, Tuesday too, the political context of Bengal was full of events. Four heavyweight leaders of the state were remanded in custody in the Narad case on Monday night. Among them are Trinamool minister Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and influential leaders like Shovon Chatterjee. Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee, who were arrested in the Narda case, were rushed to the SSKM hospital late Monday night after they fell ill. On the other hand, senior minister Subrata Mukherjee was also rushed to SSKM Hospital this morning due to chest pain. All three are undergoing treatment at Woodburn Ward

Madan Mitra, the newly elected MLA of Kamarhati, who recently became very popular through Facebook Live, expressed all his excitement by posting a tweet from Woodburn Block that night. In his tweet, referring to the CBI and the BJP, Madan wrote, “Yes, this is true. Despite all the obstacles, Madan Mitra has won in Kamarhati by a record margin. So no matter how hard you try to keep him in the dark, people are not fools. ” In his tweet, Madan tagged the BJP and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Thank you #CBI and #BJP. Yes, the fact is, despite all odds, Madan Mitra, won the election with such margin which is a record in the history of Kamarhati. Ok, you may with all your power keep him in the dark but don’t think the people are such fools,#TruthWillReign, definitely. – Madan Mitra | Madan Mitra (@madanmitraoff) May 18, 2021

Incidentally, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovon Chatterjee, who were arrested in the Narda case, were taken to the Presidency Jail from Nizam Palace after 1pm on Monday. Madan and Shovon fell ill in the jail around 3:30 pm. They were then admitted to the Woodburn ward of SSKM Hospital. Both of them are now hospitalized. Subrata was brought to the hospital but was later taken back to jail.

According to party sources, Madan suddenly started having difficulty breathing at 3.30 pm. That’s when he was brought to the hospital. He is now admitted to Room 103 in Woodburn Ward. According to hospital sources, the level of oxygen in Madan’s body was reduced. He has been given oxygen. After going to jail, Shovon also felt ill. He is said to be admitted to Room 106 in Woodburn Ward. Although Subrata was first brought to the hospital, he was later taken back to jail.