Four leaders does not get bail in High Court No relief in the High Court, four leaders are still not being released – News18 Bangla

May 18, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Four leaders does not get bail in High Court

10 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Despite drawing the attention of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, the four leaders arrested in the Narad case were disappointed. The four leaders approached the Calcutta High Court on the same day to revoke the bail stay. However, Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal said that the petitions of the four leaders would be heard tomorrow, Wednesday, along with the original plea of ​​the CBI. As a result, there is no possibility of the four leaders being released from jail today

The four leaders arrested in the Narada scam were granted bail by a CBI special court but the Calcutta High Court on Monday night stayed the order. Tomorrow, the High Court ordered the jail custody of the four leaders arrested till Wednesday

