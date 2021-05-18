Massive blood crisis in the state due to coronation, they set an example of humanity! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The West Bengal State Branch of the Indian Dental Association (WB) has taken humanitarian initiatives in the midst of the Corona situation across the state. Doctors have come forward to meet the blood shortage. Like every year, the blood donation camp was organized with the efforts of the West Bengal State Branch of the Indian Dental Association and the Dental College Student Parliament. Blood was collected through the mobile van of the health department at the premises of Dr. BR Ahmed Dental College Hostel.

About 50 dentists donated blood in the blood donation camp. Blood donation is done while maintaining social distance and following all the instructions of the state government. State Minister for Health Hon’ble Chandrima Bhattacharya and State Health Education Officer Dr Debashish Bhattacharya were present. Former Indian football captain Prashant Chakraborty.

Everyone present was overwhelmed at the organization of the blood donation camp. Dr. Raju Biswas, State Secretary, Indian Dental Association, said, “Blood donation camps are organized every year. Last time we had a lockdown, this time too. There is always a shortage of blood in the blood banks. Thanks to all the blood donors and the health department of the state government of West Bengal.

Human face dentists

Incidentally, the Corona situation in the state has not improved much yet. Although the level of infection has decreased a little, the death march continues. Although the recovery rate is showing some hope. In this situation, it has been decided to create safe homes in government aided schools in the state. The state government has taken this decision to review the growing corona situation in the state. On Tuesday, Nabanna discussed the matter with the education department There, such a proposal was made by the state health department. Since government schools in the state are closed at the moment, the education department has been asked to consider whether all school buildings can be used as safe homes. The state is desperate to overcome the crisis of the Corona situation in Bengal by all means.

Abhijit Chand