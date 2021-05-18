New name Dhankhar, Jyoti Basu and Mamata at the same point in four decades of state-governor conflict

#Kolkata: In the past, Mamata Banerjee has not suppressed her anger over the governor’s activities. But with the consent of the governor, when the newly elected ministers and legislators of the state are in jail custody, this time the leader of the ruling party Mamata Banerjee does not want to keep a cover. Wanting to see the end. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee may send a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kobind today demanding the removal of the governor. The ruling party even thinks that steps may be taken to demand the removal of the governor in the assembly.

The clash between Jagdeep Dhankhar and the state is not uncommon. Even before the vote, the grassroots have been complaining about the state. He openly opposed the state by pointing the finger at all the constitutional rules. In view of the Governor’s ‘overactivity’, an appeal was also made to the President to remove him on 31 December, citing sub-section 1 of section 157. The Supreme Court’s judgment in the case of Shamser Singh v. Judgment. But this time the perspective is different. Earlier it was scratched, this time it was scratched directly. As a result, whether it is the government or the ruling party, it is coming down fast. Many are saying that there is a conflict between the state and the governor, thus Benazir’s call to boycott the governor. But if we accept that, the truth will be lost. Just as Bengal got governors like Gopalkrishna Gandhi from Syed Nurul Hasan, so have many governors with whom the relations of the state and the ruling party have become more and more bitter.

In 1986, Chief Minister Ajay Mukherjee clashed with Governor Dharmabir. Dharmabir sent a letter to Ajay Mukherjee asking him to prove the majority of the United Front within three days. Ajay replied to Mukherjee that whatever happens will happen in the assembly according to the pre-determined time. After receiving the letter, Dharmabir sent a recommendation to the Center to dismiss the cabinet. The conflict escalated. Promod Dasgupta, the late former state secretary of the CPM, named BD Pandey, another former governor of Bengal, in the Bengali Daman Pandey.

However, the biggest resistance was during the tenure of former governor AP Sharma. In 1984, AP Sharma chose the name of Santosh Bhattacharya by not approving the Left-nominated candidate Ramen Poddar for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University. Anilayanyan did not start then, but the leftists are starting to put the ruling close in the academy, so the Marxists preferred the party close Ramen Poddar. On the other hand, the choice of the Congress-Janata Party was Santosh Bhattacharya. The incident sparked outrage inside the Left Front. It was decided at the meeting called by Left Front chairman Saroj Mukherjee that no one would attend the governor’s meeting. Jyoti Basu himself did not attend a legal consultation meeting convened by the governor at the time. He did not even attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected minister Nihar Basu on January 10. AP Sharma argued that Ramen Poddar was ahead of Santosh Bhattacharya in the polls, so he made a reasonable decision. Leftists again counter-argued that Gyanchandra Ghosh became the Vice Chancellor of the University in 1954, who received fewer votes than Satyendranath Basu, the other contender for the post. In other words, the leftists did not want to give importance to the vote that day. Anger also spread on the university campus. Santosh Bhattacharya was prevented from entering the university on the first day. Santosh Bhattacharya left the post amidst constant obstacles. But the call to boycott AP Sharma kept coming from the left. When he left in 1974, Umashankar Dixit became the Governor of Bengal. It should be noted that in the report sent to the Sakaria Commission in the eighties, the Left said that there was no need to hold the post of the rhetorical governor.

As a result, conflicts have a long history. But in the last few decades, a large section of those who have known the current political situation like a palm of their hand believe that the conflict has never been so disgraceful. In the words of senior journalist Jayant Ghoshal, “The role of the governor is like that of the Queen of Britain. He will listen, he will say less. He also has the authority to send reports to the Center if he wants to. He can report on any particular incident. He cannot set government policy.” You can’t even comment publicly by tweeting publicly, because if the chief minister or the speaker does that, their constitutional position will be curtailed. “

Jayantbabu brought up the issue of state-governor conflict in Kerala or Maharashtra in the recent past. Note that the Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan was seen to give a public interview on Section 370. Jayantbabu thinks that this is not desirable in any way.‌ In his words, “The federal structure is being attacked in this mindset. The center-state should be run on the principle of mutual cooperation. In that case, just as the state will listen to the center, the state must listen to the state.”

Political analyst Bishwanath Chakraborty also acknowledged that the level of conflict that existed in the past and now is not the same. He says, “In the past they fought with courtesy to each other. Now the disrespect is out of control. I saw the governor being called a mad dog. You will never find such a pattern in the past.”

He was the one who clarified the nature of the conflict. “If you look at history, there have been very limited fights in the past. The issues were the appointment of the vice chancellor, the majority. They have been resolved. The issue has sometimes been raised with the governor’s speech. But the fight this time is, at least, unlimited.”

Bishwanath Chakraborty is also giving a suggestion to the newly elected government by showing the symptom. He said, “Since the arrival of the governor, he has been tweeting about violence. About 90 per cent of the tweets are about it. The allegation of grassroots political conspiracy is not false. But the state government must also be careful to address these shortcomings.” Whenever there is a gap, Jagdeep Dhankhar is getting the opportunity to enter these places again and again. Will Mamata Banerjee get the opportunity to enter these places if he is more careful in the rule of law? “