‘Oxygenzone’ made in Kolkata to provide free oxygen to Kovid patients

Pinak Sarkar, a resident of Behala, said that all the five Oxygen Centers continue to serve many patients. “When my mother started having severe shortness of breath at one o’clock in the morning, this Oxygen Center saved my mother’s life,” he said. In the midst of this lockdown, many selfless people have come forward as volunteers in the service of others – some of them students, employees, doctors, nurses. More than two and a half hundred people have reached out for financial help. Other partners who have extended a helping hand to the Prameya Foundation include Desh O Pran, Ecos Project, Change Initiative, Help for Hind, Aspire and Glee, Amarjyoti, Indian Bengali Association of Montreal and Prabasi Bangali Adda. Mrs. Bhattacharya hopes that many more will extend a helping hand so that the breath of our beloved city dwellers can be kept alive.