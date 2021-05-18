‘Oxygenzone’ made in Kolkata to provide free oxygen to Kovid patients

‘Oxygenzone’ made in Kolkata to provide free oxygen to Kovid patients2 min read
The second-stage corona infection has spread across the country in a deadly form, with patients crying out for medical oxygen with shortness of breath. This oxygen is the lifeblood oxygen that reduces the saturation of oxygen in the body, and the crisis between life and death during severe shortness of breath. Although patients with severe symptoms are admitted to the hospital, in many cases they can be treated at home, in which case it is important to have oxygen at home.
Due to high demand, black market cycle has developed in many places around the supply of oxygen, even if you want to buy it with more money, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and assistive devices are not available as per the requirements. At a time when the scarcity and price of medical oxygen is on the rise, the Prameya Foundation, a non-profit organization run by the common man, has set up an ‘Oxygen’ in Kolkata for Kovid patients suffering from shortness of breath.
The foundation has set up five centers in Kolkata to provide free oxygen to patients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, entirely for the benefit of the general public and NRIs. Oxygen zones have been set up at Salt Lake, Jadavpur, Sodpur, one each and Khidirpur two. The next center will soon be operational in Bhabanipur. Gargi Bhattacharya, one of the founding members of Oxygen, said: “Each center can serve at least 10 patients at a time. It costs between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per center to provide beds, medical equipment, oxygen and other facilities at Oxygen. As such, on social media (https://www.facebook.com/Oxyzone-107650771498531) many people have extended a helping hand to make our endeavor a success.
Pinak Sarkar, a resident of Behala, said that all the five Oxygen Centers continue to serve many patients. “When my mother started having severe shortness of breath at one o’clock in the morning, this Oxygen Center saved my mother’s life,” he said. In the midst of this lockdown, many selfless people have come forward as volunteers in the service of others – some of them students, employees, doctors, nurses. More than two and a half hundred people have reached out for financial help. Other partners who have extended a helping hand to the Prameya Foundation include Desh O Pran, Ecos Project, Change Initiative, Help for Hind, Aspire and Glee, Amarjyoti, Indian Bengali Association of Montreal and Prabasi Bangali Adda. Mrs. Bhattacharya hopes that many more will extend a helping hand so that the breath of our beloved city dwellers can be kept alive.