pilot project to start from Friday 6 Ration project at the door is starting from Friday, the decision of the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The ‘Ration at the Door’ project is going to start experimentally in the state from next Friday The state government is going to start the work of delivering rations from house to house as per the Kovid rules At present, this service is going to be started through one ration shop in each district However, due to geographical reasons, this service is not starting in the mountains at present

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised to launch the ‘Ration at the Door’ project when she comes to power in the election campaign. This project was one of the biggest surprises in the Trinamool manifesto The state government wants to start this project as soon as possible without delay

Details coming …

Abir Ghosal