Ratna or Baishakhi? Shovan Chatterjee did not back down from the civil war in the CBI office

#Kolkata: “One flower do gardener”! The same scene was witnessed at the Nizam’s Palace by the CBI officers and other leaders Who are you? Who will take responsibility in the legal process in the custody of Shovon? This question was revolving in everyone’s mind On Monday, the CBI arrested ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee in Naradkand. As a result, when the CBI brought Sovon Chatterjee to the Nizam’s Palace in the morning, his girlfriend Baishakhi Banerjee also came with him. He did not leave his close friend in the day of danger After wearing pink shirt and pajamas, Shovan Chatterjee was brought in a night suit He also appeared in the Nizam’s Palace with his beautiful girlfriend

According to sources close to the political circles, Ratna Chatterjee appeared in the evening even though she was having an affair with Shovon Chatterjee. As soon as he went to the CBI office, the tension started Because after the arrest of Shovon Chatterjee, who will be in charge of everything that will happen in the legal process? Baishakhi or Ratna? Domestic tensions seem to have not left the CBI office behind On one side wife Ratna and on the other side girlfriend Baishakhi are facing each other But who will handle the legal process of Shovan? Shovan Chatterjee made the decision as soon as the CBI got into trouble to ask this question. Shovon first verbally informed the CBI that Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay would be in charge of everything in his legal process. But even that did not reduce the tingling of the mind What if there is a problem while he is in the custody of CBI? So in the end, Shovan Chatterjee informed the higher authorities of CBI in writing. Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay will be in charge of all legal work

Family or girlfriend, he has passed that cold war a long time ago But he probably could not have guessed that such a situation would happen Despite the divorce case, Ratna did not hesitate to fulfill her wife’s duties On the other hand, his girlfriend Baishakhi is also in danger for his best friend from the CBI office to the hospital, Shovon Chatterjee is by his side everywhere. Central agency officials claim that they have not seen such friendship before