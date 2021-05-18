Safe home at school to deal with corona! A letter from the school education department warning the district governors

#Kolkata: The state government is also planning to set up safe homes in government and government-controlled schools in the state. On Monday, the school education commissioner issued a letter warning the district magistrates, according to the school education department. The letter initially asked schools to be sanitized and kept clean. Not only that, if necessary, the district administration can also use the schools as safe homes, the letter said. Schools across the state are currently closed due to the summer holidays and the Corona situation. Therefore, it is believed that the letter from the department to the district magistrates that the schools can be used as safe homes.

However, even if the schools are used as safe homes, it will be up to the concerned district administration to decide which schools will be visited, according to the school education department. Because not all schools have the same infrastructure. As a result, the officials of the district school education department will inspect the schools and report to the concerned district governors. Only then will the decision on which schools can be used as safehomes be final. For now, however, schools have been asked to evacuate on an emergency basis. In other words, starting from the bench, everything has been asked to be emptied, according to the office sources. Sources said the district governors have been asked to send a report to the school education department on which schools can be used as safe homes.

However, the state has not yet made a final decision on whether to bring the state universities or colleges under its purview, he said. However, a proposal has already been sent by Jadavpur University to use the university hostel as a safe home. Besides, the state health department is already developing Goenka Hospital under Calcutta University as a coveted care center. However, the members of the teachers’ union see this decision of the state as positive. Rao, the headmaster of different schools, welcomes. In that case, the statement of some of the head teachers said that the state government should make all the preparations to call him.

SOMRAJ BANDOPADHYAY