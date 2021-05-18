Sick Madan Mitra and Shovon Chatterjee, admitted to SSKM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee fell ill in the morning. Both of them have been admitted to Woodburn Ward of SSKM due to respiratory problems. Madan Mitra has been kept on oxygen support. They were rushed to the hospital from the Presidency Correctional Institution on Tuesday morning due to respiratory problems. Two heavyweight political leaders have to be given oxygen because of low oxygen levels. They are currently undergoing treatment there According to SSKM sources, Madan Mitra is in cabin number 103 of Woodburn Ward of SSKM. Shovon Chatterjee is in cabin number 108. Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee were brought to the Presidency Correctional Institution from Nizam Palace on Monday night.

The Narda case had been raging in the CBI office all day yesterday. In the Narada case on Monday morning, after the arrest of four leaders and ministers by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the state went into politics. A special CBI court granted bail to the four leaders arrested by the CBI in the evening. But then the CBI approached the High Court seeking a stay of the case and opposing the lower court’s verdict. That verdict completely changed the context. The court rejected the bail and ordered to keep all the four leaders in jail. Later that night, the four leaders and ministers were brought to the Presidency Correctional Institution.