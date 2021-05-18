Who are they on the highway in front of the palace? Kolkata is a wonderful city to see the fancy protests! Watch the video – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC Protest) activists have been protesting in various parts of the state since Monday over the arrest of party leaders and ministers in the Narada scam. Sometimes their heated gathering was seen in front of the CBI office at Nizam Palace and sometimes they were seen exploding in front of the Raj Bhavan. The protest continues on Monday after Monday. However, party workers started protesting in front of Raj Bhavan against the arrest of three Trinamool ministers and MLAs besides Shovon Chattopadhyay in Naradkand. However, in the meantime, a scene has caught the eye of the policemen standing in the sun. A person has appeared in protest with a herd of sheep. Why this fancy protest, listen to his answer from his mouth.

On Monday morning, the CBI arrested Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee. After detaining them and taking them to Nizam’s Palace, 4 people were arrested. As news of the chargesheet against them spread in Naradkand, grassroots activists rallied in groups. After that, grassroots activists started protesting in front of Nizam Palace. After that, grassroots activists started protesting in front of Nizam Palace. The protests turned violent when the central forces resisted.

The fire of the grassroots protest in front of the Nizam Palace reached the Raj Bhavan as well. Shortly after half past one, a group of grassroots activists started protesting in front of the north gate of the palace. The protest started after breaking the lockdown rules. Some grassroots activists climbed through the gate of Raj Bhavan. Trinamool flags were tied at the gate of the palace. The protesters demanded, ‘The governor is the root of all evil. The protest will continue till the CBI releases the arrested Trinamool ministers. However, on behalf of the Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee later issued a tweet urging the activists not to take to the streets in this corona situation. The protests were largely stopped by the central forces and the party leadership. But today, netizens have noticed this fancy protest with a flock of sheep in front of the palace.